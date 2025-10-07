India to host global research symposium on AI and its impact in Feb 2026

New Delhi, Oct 7: The government on Tuesday announced that the ‘Research Symposium on AI and Its Impact’ will take place on February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The event will be held alongside the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, which is scheduled for February 19–20, 2026.

The Research Symposium aims to bring together top researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and other countries to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society and the economy.

It will serve as a platform to share new findings, exchange ideas, and promote collaboration between research, policy, and real-world applications.

The programme will include high-level plenary sessions featuring eminent Indian and international researchers, an International Research Showcase with short talks by global AI leaders, and a Global South Showcase that will highlight innovative research from developing regions, including India.

Researchers from the Global South whose papers have been presented at leading AI conferences in 2024 or 2025 are invited to submit poster proposals for the Global South Showcase.