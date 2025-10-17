OpenAI Halts Sora AI Videos of Martin Luther King Jr. Depicting Him Disrespectfully Following Backlash

Key Points:
OpenAI pauses AI videos of Martin Luther King Jr. on Sora.
Family and public criticize disrespectful AI depictions.
The incident has fuelled broader debate on the risks of AI-generated videos.
Just days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that ChatGPT would be easing its restrictive features for adult users to access erotic content. The company announced on October 16, 2025, that it would halt users’ ability to create AI-generated videos of late political activist Martin Luther King Jr.
The company shared this information on its official newsroom account on Thursday, stating that some users had been using its AI video model, Sora, to create “disrespectful depictions of Dr. King’s image.”
The statement on X read: “So at King, Inc.'s request, OpenAI has paused generations depicting Dr. King as it strengthens guardrails for historical figures.”
The Sora app has sparked widespread criticism for creating ultra-realistic AI videos of late public figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston.
Amid the ongoing trend of creating new videos of public figures from different fields like Hollywood, music, and the entertainment industry, family members have expressed concern over the AI depiction of their loved ones.
The AI company issued its statement on social media at the request of Dr. King’s estate, further stating: “While there are strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures, OpenAI believes public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used.”
The restriction was announced just weeks after OpenAI launched Sora, a social media platform that allows users to create realistic AI-generated videos of historical figures or anyone who consents. The launch has sparked public debate about the risks of AI-generated videos and the need for strict safety measures on such platforms.
The controversy intensified when Dr. King’s daughter, Bernice King, posted about the recent AI mania on her Instagram, joining Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams. Zelda urged people not to send her AI-generated videos of her late father, who died by suicide in 2014. “It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want,” said Zelda.
The outrage emerged after videos of Martin Luther King Jr. making monkey noises were posted by Sora users. In another video, Dr. King was depicted wrestling with late human rights activist Malcolm X. There are now several AI-generated videos of popular figures circulating online, where they are shown in different narratives — sometimes deemed disrespectful and offensive. [Rh/VS]
