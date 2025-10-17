OpenAI Halts Sora AI Videos of Martin Luther King Jr. Depicting Him Disrespectfully Following Backlash

Just days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that ChatGPT would be easing its restrictive features for adult users to access erotic content. The company announced on October 16, 2025, that it would halt users’ ability to create AI-generated videos of late political activist Martin Luther King Jr.

The company shared this information on its official newsroom account on Thursday, stating that some users had been using its AI video model, Sora, to create “disrespectful depictions of Dr. King’s image.”

The statement on X read: “So at King, Inc.'s request, OpenAI has paused generations depicting Dr. King as it strengthens guardrails for historical figures.”

The Sora app has sparked widespread criticism for creating ultra-realistic AI videos of late public figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston.

Amid the ongoing trend of creating new videos of public figures from different fields like Hollywood, music, and the entertainment industry, family members have expressed concern over the AI depiction of their loved ones.