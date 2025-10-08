Google AI mode rolls out in 7 new Indian languages

New Delhi, Oct 8: Google on Wednesday announced a major update for its AI-powered Search experience in India, expanding AI Mode to seven new Indian languages -- Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

With this rollout, millions more users across the country will now be able to ask complex questions and get detailed answers in their preferred language.

AI Mode, which was earlier available only in English and Hindi, helps people explore deeper topics and ask longer, more conversational questions.

Google said the response to AI Mode since its launch in India has been “incredible,” with people using it for everything from education and writing to product comparisons and trip planning.

The company said the new language expansion is powered by its custom Gemini model for Search, designed to understand the nuances of local languages rather than just translating words. The rollout in these new languages will begin over the next week.

Alongside this expansion, Google also introduced ‘Search Live’, a new feature within AI Mode that allows users to interact with Search using voice and camera.