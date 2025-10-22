ChatGPT Atlas: All About Google Chrome’s Rival

New Delhi, Oct 22: OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, a new AI-powered web browser designed to redefine how people use the internet.

Built entirely around ChatGPT, the browser aims to merge artificial intelligence with traditional web browsing, offering a seamless and interactive online experience.

The company says Atlas is now available globally for macOS users and will soon arrive on Windows, iOS, and Android.

At its core, Atlas places ChatGPT directly inside the browser rather than adding it as an extension.

The new-tab page doubles as both a chat window and a traditional search bar, allowing users to browse websites, get AI-generated answers, and view regular search results -- all in one place.

Users can switch between links, images, videos, and news without leaving the chat interface. One of the biggest highlights of ChatGPT Atlas is its optional browser memory.

This feature allows the browser to remember key details from visited websites, enabling users to ask follow-up questions like, “Summarise the job postings I checked last week,” without re-entering links.

OpenAI says users will have full control over what the AI remembers and can easily clear data or browse privately.