Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has openly praised artificial intelligence, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, revealing that he uses it while writing his books. However, it wasn’t just his endorsement of AI that caught attention – it was the way he pronounced “ChatGPT” and “AI” that has gone viral across social media.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, Johnson described the platform as “frankly fantastic,” explaining how he uses it to write books, ask questions, and even enjoy the automated praise. He said, “You know the answer, but ChatGPT always says, ‘Oh, your questions are clever. You’re brilliant. You’re excellent. You have such insight.’ I love it.”