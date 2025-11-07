From Dominance to Downfall: The Collapse of Internet Explorer and the Rise of Chrome

Microsoft’s Internet Explorer was ruling as a browser in the early 2000s. It quickly became the web browser used by every individual online with the launch of Internet Explorer 6 in August 2001. Microsoft captured over 90% of the global browser market as it was pre-installed on millions of computers, bundled with Windows XP. The way people accessed the internet was 95% controlled by Internet Explorer at its peak.

However, there were shortcomings. Internet Explorer 6 was quite unstable as it contained a lot of bugs, along with its security being vulnerable. It was even dubbed “the least secure software on the internet” by PC World. Websites broke easily, which frustrated developers, making the Explorer a nightmare. However, Microsoft was too confident in its monopoly to address the problems. It even went to the extent of not releasing any major updates for five long years, from 2001 to 2006. They thought users would not leave, which reflected a “they have no choice” mindset, showcasing their arrogance and absence of strategy.

The web changed while Microsoft was sleeping. Then came the announcement from Google in 2008 about building a browser called Chrome. Microsoft did not take it seriously, thinking it would not make a difference as Explorer owned the internet. Chrome improved constantly, designed to be lightweight and fast. Google’s plan of adopting a rapid update cycle worked as they updated every six weeks, ensuring speed, security, and innovation.