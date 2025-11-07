From Dominance to Downfall: The Collapse of Internet Explorer and the Rise of Chrome

Internet Explorer once ruled 95% of the web but collapsed due to complacency and lack of innovation.
Google Chrome’s fast, user-focused updates helped it dethrone Internet Explorer within just four years.
Microsoft’s downfall shows that arrogance, not competition, can destroy even the biggest tech empires.
Microsoft’s Internet Explorer was ruling as a browser in the early 2000s. It quickly became the web browser used by every individual online with the launch of Internet Explorer 6 in August 2001. Microsoft captured over 90% of the global browser market as it was pre-installed on millions of computers, bundled with Windows XP. The way people accessed the internet was 95% controlled by Internet Explorer at its peak.
However, there were shortcomings. Internet Explorer 6 was quite unstable as it contained a lot of bugs, along with its security being vulnerable. It was even dubbed “the least secure software on the internet” by PC World. Websites broke easily, which frustrated developers, making the Explorer a nightmare. However, Microsoft was too confident in its monopoly to address the problems. It even went to the extent of not releasing any major updates for five long years, from 2001 to 2006. They thought users would not leave, which reflected a “they have no choice” mindset, showcasing their arrogance and absence of strategy.
The web changed while Microsoft was sleeping. Then came the announcement from Google in 2008 about building a browser called Chrome. Microsoft did not take it seriously, thinking it would not make a difference as Explorer owned the internet. Chrome improved constantly, designed to be lightweight and fast. Google’s plan of adopting a rapid update cycle worked as they updated every six weeks, ensuring speed, security, and innovation.
Meanwhile, there was barely any improvement in Internet Explorer. As a result, users began to switch, getting a better option. After the first year of Chrome’s launch, it held around 1% of the market, which rose to 6% in the second year, and by the end of the third year, it had captured nearly 15%. Chrome even became the world’s most popular browser, surpassing Internet Explorer in just four years of its launch, in 2012.
The decline of Microsoft continued over time. Internet Explorer’s share plunged from 95% to under 5% by 2020. Microsoft even tried to revive itself by launching a new browser, Microsoft Edge, alongside Windows 10. It gave them a boost of 10% at best and then collapsed. The ultimate shock came in December 2018, with Microsoft’s announcement of scrapping its own browser engine entirely to rebuild Edge using the same open-source Chromium code that powers Google Chrome. It was a turning point for a company that once owned the internet but now had to rely on a competitor’s technology to stay relevant.
The loss went beyond the browser war. With every switch of individuals to Chrome, there were more searches on Google, and as a result, it generated more ad revenue for Google. On the other hand, Microsoft missed out on its opportunity, not just because of Google’s aggression but also because of its own complacency.
This story serves as a powerful reminder that monopolies do not crumble because of the quality of a competitor’s product but because they stop being innovative. They stop being afraid and start believing that they cannot lose, which serves as a major setback. It was Microsoft’s overconfidence that led to Internet Explorer’s downfall, paired with Google’s brilliant strategy. It is correctly said, “When you think you cannot lose, you have already lost.” [Rh]
