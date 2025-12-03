Why Gen Z Now Prefers Facebook Marketplace Over eBay and Depop

By Brian Hunt

The secondhand shopping boom is real, and Gen Z is driving it. What is interesting is that instead of sticking to trendy apps like Depop or classic resale sites like eBay, many young buyers now choose Facebook Marketplace. It feels faster, cheaper, more convenient and more personal. This is a major shift, and it reflects how Gen Z thinks about money, sustainability and online buying.

Facebook Marketplace vs eBay vs Depop

Gen Z shops very differently from Millennials. They do not enjoy slow auctions, hidden shipping fees or long wait times. Marketplace offers instant buying. No bidding. No complicated listing layout. Just a photo, a price, a chat and a meetup. That reduces friction. It makes the platform feel like a digital version of a local street market.

Depop still wins in aesthetic culture and fashion influence. eBay still dominates old school collectibles. Yet Marketplace is becoming the default because it feels simple.

Price transparency and lower seller fees

Gen Z counts every penny. eBay takes seller fees. Depop takes a cut. Facebook Marketplace gives people a chance to sell with almost zero cost. No fee pressure means sellers can price lower. Buyers get better deals. It becomes a win for both sides.

This is a big reason students and young resellers start here. Many are flipping thrifted clothes or pre owned gadgets to make side income. Fees eat margins, so they move to the platform that lets them keep more profit.

Instant pickup and no waiting for delivery

Same day pickup has become a cultural thing for Gen Z. If they want a desk for their room, a jacket for tonight, or a second hand iPhone, they can get it fast. No tracking numbers. No delays. No international shipping risk.

Local meets feel direct and hassle free. Buyers touch the product before they pay. That reduces return disputes and gives peace of mind that is hard to find in long distance marketplaces.



The sustainability factor

Eco conscious shopping is a major reason Depop became popular. However, Marketplace has something bigger. Quantity. Wider categories. Faster circulation. Thrift culture is no longer only about vintage fashion. Gen Z now buys furniture, electronics, decor, cycle helmets, workout equipment and more in used form to avoid waste.

Buying secondhand feels responsible and affordable at the same time. Marketplace is positioned perfectly for this trend.

Gen Z trusts real profiles more than anonymous sellers

Trust is a currency online. Marketplace shows buyer profiles, years active, mutual friends, location, community group activity and more. This makes transactions feel safer than buying from random handles.

Depop usernames have style but not much identity transparency. eBay user ratings help, but not everyone reads them. Marketplace shows a real face and a real digital history which builds comfort for first time

