Why Gen Z Now Prefers Facebook Marketplace Over eBay and Depop

By Brian Hunt
The secondhand shopping boom is real, and Gen Z is driving it. What is interesting is that instead of sticking to trendy apps like Depop or classic resale sites like eBay, many young buyers now choose Facebook Marketplace. It feels faster, cheaper, more convenient and more personal. This is a major shift, and it reflects how Gen Z thinks about money, sustainability and online buying.
Gen Z shops very differently from Millennials. They do not enjoy slow auctions, hidden shipping fees or long wait times. offers instant buying. No bidding. No complicated listing layout. Just a photo, a price, a chat and a meetup. That reduces friction. It makes the platform feel like a digital version of a local street market.
Depop still wins in aesthetic culture and fashion influence. eBay still dominates old school collectibles. Yet Marketplace is becoming the default because it feels simple.
Gen Z counts every penny. eBay takes seller fees. Depop takes a cut. Facebook Marketplace gives people a chance to sell with almost zero cost. No fee pressure means sellers can price lower. Buyers get better deals. It becomes a win for both sides.
This is a big reason students and young resellers start here. Many are flipping thrifted clothes or pre owned gadgets to make side income. Fees eat margins, so they move to the platform that lets them keep more profit.
Same day pickup has become a cultural thing for Gen Z. If they want a desk for their room, a jacket for tonight, or a second hand iPhone, they can get it fast. No tracking numbers. No delays. No international shipping risk.
Local meets feel direct and hassle free. Buyers touch the product before they pay. That reduces return disputes and gives peace of mind that is hard to find in long distance marketplaces.
Eco conscious shopping is a major reason Depop became popular. However, Marketplace has something bigger. Quantity. Wider categories. Faster circulation. Thrift culture is no longer only about vintage fashion. Gen Z now buys furniture, electronics, decor, cycle helmets, workout equipment and more in used form to avoid waste.
Buying secondhand feels responsible and affordable at the same time. Marketplace is positioned perfectly for this trend.
Trust is a currency online. Marketplace shows buyer profiles, years active, mutual friends, location, community group activity and more. This makes transactions feel safer than buying from random handles.
Depop usernames have style but not much identity transparency. eBay user ratings help, but not everyone reads them. Marketplace shows a real face and a real digital history which builds comfort for first time
No. A personal Facebook profile is enough to buy and sell on Facebook Marketplace. Most users operate with only their profile. In fact, Marketplace is designed for peer-to-peer transactions, so buyer and seller identity being tied to a real profile increases trust. You only need a page if:
A) You want to sell as a business
A Facebook Page lets you have a shop, branding, reviews, ads and Meta Commerce tools.
B) You want to run ads or promote listings
Profiles cannot run paid promotion. Pages can.
C) You plan to scale beyond casual sales
If you want to build a resale brand or turn thrifting into a full time business, a Facebook Page is the better choice. It looks more professional, it is easier to search and you can showcase products, reviews, return policies and shop updates in one place. A Page also gives you space to grow an audience instead of relying only on Marketplace’s algorithm.
Once followers start increasing, trust rises too. People are more likely to buy from a Page that looks active and followed by others. That social proof works like a storefront. If you are starting out and do not have a large audience yet, you can grow it through content, product photos, short videos and even by driving traffic from Marketplace listings.
Many small resellers also use growth tools that help build early visibility and trust, such as to make the page look more established while they work on real engagement and sales.
Some categories boom more than others. These are currently at the top:
Trending segments among young buyers:
Vintage and Y2K fashion
iPhones, gaming consoles and headphones
Desks, shelves, chairs for student rooms
Sneakers, handbags and sporty jackets
Bicycles, gym equipment, skateboards
These items are high in resale value and move quickly. Sellers who price smart usually never hold inventory for long.
They are not out of the game. eBay still rules rare collectibles, car parts and auction culture. Depop still leads fashion taste. But Marketplace is eating into everyday resale, which is the biggest volume category.
The platforms that adjust fastest will win. If Depop lowers fees or if eBay becomes more mobile first, they may reclaim share. If Marketplace adds better buyer protection tools, Gen Z will only double down.
For now, Marketplace feels like the most practical choice. Fast. Cheap. Familiar. Social.
