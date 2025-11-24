The Flashpoint Generation: How Gen Z is Rewriting the Rules of Protest the World Over

The Gen Z rebellion with intergenerational, intersectional and different manifestations of “youths” is global.

In Peru, youth mobilisations against pension reforms have collided with a government increasingly hostile to dissent Law 32301 — giving authorities sweeping powers over NGOs — has muzzled activists just as protests turn deadly.

See Also: From Social Media Ban to Massive Gen-Z Revolution, Nepal Gen Z Protest Turns into Violent Horror with Over 20 Deaths and 100 Injured

“Civil society’s protective role is shrinking as risks grow,” says Carlos Arana from the Asociación Nacional de Centros (ANC). Still, artists, students, and informal workers keep taking to the streets, demanding their voice to be heard and change to occur.

“Young people, regardless of party affiliation or other generations, have consistently called citizens to take responsibility for protest. Their deep attachment to values of justice and equity allows them to intermittently emerge as catalysts for societal change,” adds Josefina Huamán, Executive Secretary of ANC, which is also the secretariat of la Mesa de Articulación de Asociaciones Nacionales y Redes de ONGs de América Latina y el Caribe (a coordinating body for the national associations and networks of NGOs in Latin America and the Caribbean).

On October 15, 2025, various Gen-Z groups mobilized along the main avenues of metropolitan Lima and gathered in a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice to fight against the violent repression of protests which led to several deaths.

At this point that Gen Z representative Yackov Solano, announced a national — peaceful — strike and mobilisation for November 14, sharing a clear message through a megaphone: “Peru is a beautiful country with great potential; let’s not allow it to be tarnished by people who don’t know how to handle power. As a young person, I regret that [the National Police] are getting their hands dirty with innocents, under a government that is mistreating them. I know they have commanders who don’t know what they’re doing […] We are not their enemies, we are not seeking power, we are simply seeking a cleansing of our country.”

These dynamics resonate across the region, where young people and broader civil society are responding to systemic inequality and government repression.

In Paraguay, a youth-led march organized by members of “Gen Z” in September against impunity, corruption, and the misuse of public resources was met with violence. Despite being peaceful, the event unfolded under a massive police operation involving around 3,000 officers, which the National Police claimed was meant to “accompany the youth.”

According to EU SEE data, the march, promoted on social media, gathered around 300 to 400 participants, including both young people and adults. Early on, attendees reported excessive police controls and the arrest of four individuals. Organisers had previously stated that the demonstration was peaceful, unaffiliated with any political parties or NGOs, and unfunded. They also warned of misleading messages online attempting to misrepresent the nature of the protest, with officers infiltrating WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media groups.

“What was unusual about this event was the excessive police presence, the heavy-handed repression of protesters at the end of the day, and the large number of detainees held without cause. Another novel aspect was the ‘cyber-policing’ on social media conducted by the authorities prior to the demonstration. Previous citizen mobilisations, such as those in March 2025, had not faced such extreme measures from the police,” civil society representatives from Pojoaju (Asociación de ONG's del Paraguay, the Association of NGOs from Paraguay), shared with Forus and the EU SEE network.

Various movements continue to hit the streets, notably to protest “anti-NGO” laws. On October 23,2025, President Santiago Peña passed Decree 4806 regulating and thereby putting into effect Law 7363 on control, transparency and accountability of Non-Profit Organizations.

This law, dubbed “Anti-NGO Law” or “Ley Garrote” (Stranglehold Law) by civil society, had been enacted in November 2024 and was awaiting subsequent regulation for more than eleven months. The law subjects CSOs to arbitrary state oversight without proper avenues for defense, undermining their autonomy and role in promoting human rights, democracy, and social welfare. CSOs warn about the discretionary control embedded in the law that enables its targeted use against civil society actors critical of the state. The law is seen by civil society as a tool for state surveillance, rather than a transparency mechanism, and could be used to silence opposition voices, especially those critical of the government.

As repression is swift, so are the responses: cross-regional peer forums, civic-rights education campaigns, diplomatic pushes and creation of new spaces to expose hypocrisy between rhetoric and repression.

And now we are seeing how Gen Z’s anger isn’t only about repression; it’s about the climate, about corruption, inequality, and everyday injustice that are the fault lines of the new global discontent.

Despite borders and languages, the movements are starting to learn from one another. Filipino activists share their “people’s lawyer” model with peers. Digital collectives swap security tips and data-verification tools. What looks chaotic from afar is, up close, a growing network of shared strategy. Bridges are being built in real time. The “machinery of repression” is, paradoxically, creating a machinery of solidarity.

[VS]

Suggested Reading:

