What Happens After Death? Astrophysicist Neil Tyson Says “Nothing”

In the ancient carvings of the Egyptians, many people truly believed in the concept of the afterlife. They imagined a life beyond the gateway of death—a life among the dead that closely resembled the living world. Many religions, such as Hinduism and Abrahamic faiths consist of belief systems in which one’s spiritual body continues to exist even after death.

However, contrary to this popular theory, which has been solidified by several religions, people with scientific temperament argue that the concept of the afterlife is instead a state of nothingness and non-existence.

American astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke about life after death and shared what he believes will happen after death on a StarTalk podcast episode aired on January 31, 2020.

He enlightened viewers by approaching the discussion from a scientific perspective. Tyson and co-host Paul Mecurio were answering some quirky questions submitted by curious fans. One such question pondered what life is like after death. Does life exist beyond the last breath? If it does, what does that realm look like?

