FACT CHECK: Has Japan Banned Muslim Graveyards? Find Out the Truth Behind the Viral Claim

What is Happening in the Video?

What did Councillor Mizuho Umemura Say?

The video in question shows a Japanese politician, Mizuho Umemura, engaging in a Q&A session with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. She addressed a recent demand by Muslims living in Japan, pushed by organisations like the Japan Muslim Association, for the establishment of a cemetery in each prefecture.

In her speech, she raised points on the health impact of burials, saying that Japan has high humidity and frequent natural disasters, making buried bodies prone to being unearthed and causing hazards.

She said that Japan has limited space and the culture in Japan is cremation not burial, highlighting that the country has a cremation rate of over 99%. She said that Muslims emigrating to Japan, mostly for jobs, embodied a very different culture to the Japanese. She said that anyone wanting to live in Japan should adhere the cultural norms or else not come at all. She acknowledged that burial is disallowed in Islam but concluded by saying that those who die should be shipped back to their country of origin to be buried.

Umemura added that burial was against the values of the Emperor and Empress of Japan, and that their wishes should never be crossed. She stated that a political line must be drawn for local governments to reference, pointing to ‘problems’ in Western countries with Muslim immigrants as an example.