Two Species, One Offspring: The Strange Science of 5 Sterile Hybrid Animals, Creating the Cross-Species Wonders

Two different species, one offspring, sounds fascinating yet impossible, but they do exist; science made it possible. When two closely related species are being bred with the intention of combining the desirable traits from each parent into one animal, it results in hybrid animals. Humans have been creating these hybrids for years to get the desired blend of characteristics, which may include strength, endurance, size, or adaptability. Hybrids represent both aspects, scientific curiosity as well as deliberate human intervention in nature, which range from farm animals to exotic big cats in captivity.

Hybrids can be made as per one’s wishes, but they have limitations too, biological ones, and that is sterility. They cannot reproduce or produce offspring of their own, the reason being the genetic blueprints inside the cells: the chromosomes. Hybrid offspring are products of two different species with different chromosome numbers or structures, which results in an offspring that inherits mismatched sets. Owing to this, it becomes difficult for the chromosomes to pair properly during meiosis, which is the process that produces sperm and eggs. This also explains the rarity of these remarkable hybrids, which fail to form stable populations even after being one-of-a-kind creations in the pool of species that exists in the wild.