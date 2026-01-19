First Rats, Now Stray Dogs: Gonda Medical College Wards Turn into an Animal Shelter, Triggering Hygiene Concerns in Government Hospital

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, the Congress shared a video on X showing stray dogs resting on a patient’s bed inside the emergency ward of Gonda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The incident triggered fresh concerns over hygiene and patient safety at the government-run hospital. The video surfaced days after another incident at the same hospital, where rats were seen roaming inside wards, raising questions about the condition of healthcare infrastructure in the state.

“This is the medical college of Gonda, UP. A few days ago, rats were roaming the patients' ward here. Now, dogs are lounging in the patients' ward,” the party wrote on X while sharing the video. “Will BJP leaders and ministers get themselves or their families treated in this hospital?”