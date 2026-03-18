US sees China’s monopoly over critical minerals as major challenge: Report

The report cites the US assistant defense secretary for industrial base policy, Mike Cadenazzi, as saying, “After the Cold War, we took our hard-won science and our world-leading investments in technologies. And we said, ‘Here China, why don’t you do this?’ We did because we didn’t want to pollute, and that’s fair. But as a result…we lost two generations of scientists and engineering and business to learn how to go do this better.”