QR code-enabled measures ensure verified catering services for rail passengers: Minister

Among the measures taken to improve quality, hygiene, and food safety are the supply of meals from designated base kitchens; commissioning of modern base kitchens at identified locations; installation of CCTV cameras in base kitchens for better monitoring of food preparation; shortlisting and use of popular and branded raw materials, like cooking oil, atta, rice, pulses, masala items, paneer, dairy products etc. for food production; and deployment of Food Safety Supervisors at base kitchens to monitor food safety and hygienic practices, among others.