Govt blocks another 300 illegal gambling, betting websites

At the same time, the law takes a balanced approach. It recognises the online gaming sector as one of the most dynamic segments of the digital and creative economy, with significant opportunities for innovation, cognitive development, employment generation, technological advancement and global competitiveness. It encourages e-sports, which are organised competitive video games, and promotes safe online social and educational games. It clearly separates constructive digital recreation from betting, gambling, and fantasy money games that exploit users with false promises of profit.