India-Israel partnership holds key to value-based IMEC alternative to China’s BRI

That effort is driven in large part by New Delhi’s search for strategic autonomy as it seeks to escape China’s growing shadow in the Indo-Pacific. No longer defined by its Cold War-era doctrine of non-alignment, India is now prioritising issue-based coalitions and partnerships with countries whose strategic trajectory is durable and predictable. This logic, in turn, favours states whose survival and prosperity are tied to the stability of the rules-based international order, the article states.