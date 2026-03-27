India’s PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.16 lakh crore investment, generate 14.39 lakh jobs

Investments rose from Rs. 0.51 lakh crore till FY 2022‑23 to Rs. 2.16 lakh crore up to FY26, while production under the PLI schemes increased from Rs. 4.50 lakh crore to Rs. 20.41 lakh crore over the same period. Meanwhile, the employment generation under the schemes rose from 3 lakh to 14.39 lakh, the statement from Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.