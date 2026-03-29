PM Modi to launch Rs 3,300 crore chip facility in Gujarat on March 31, boosting India’s semiconductor ambitions

Referring to the pace of development in the sector, PM Modi had said, “The MoU for Micron facility was signed in June 2023, the foundation stone was laid in September, and today, in February 2026, commercial production has already begun. Even in developed countries, such approvals and processes take years, but India has completed this seemingly impossible task in just 900 days. When intent is clear, and commitment is towards the nation’s development, policies become clear, and decisions gain momentum automatically.”