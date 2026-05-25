Hip Replacement Surgeries Rise 40 PC Among Younger Indians Post-COVID: Experts

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Orthopaedic experts on Sunday raised concerns over a sharp rise in hip arthritis and avascular necrosis (AVN) cases among younger and middle-aged Indians in the post-COVID period, warning that severe hip damage linked to steroid use during the pandemic is driving a surge in total hip replacement surgeries across the country.

Speaking at the 2nd Delhi HIP 360 Conference here, leading orthopaedic specialists said hospitals are witnessing a growing number of patients in their 30s and 40s suffering from advanced hip joint damage, stiffness, limping, and difficulty in walking.

The conference was organised by the Delhi Orthopaedic Association in association with the Indian Arthroplasty Association and brought together orthopaedic surgeons, arthroplasty specialists, fellows, and residents from across the country to discuss advancements in total hip arthroplasty, robotic-assisted surgeries, rehabilitation, and management of post-COVID hip complications.

Dr. L Tomar, Organising Chairman of DELHI HIP 360 and Director of the Department of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Hospital, said doctors are observing nearly a 40 per cent rise in hip replacement surgeries among younger patients.

“Steroids played a life-saving role during the COVID pandemic, but indiscriminate or prolonged use in some patients has been associated with a rise in osteonecrosis and early degenerative changes in the hip joint. We are now seeing relatively younger patients coming with severe hip damage, collapse of the femoral head, and advanced arthritis requiring early hip replacement surgeries,” he said.

Dr. Karun Jain, Organising Secretary of the conference, said many patients ignore early signs such as groin pain and stiffness, often mistaking them for muscular discomfort.

“One of the biggest challenges with AVN is delayed diagnosis. By the time patients seek medical advice, the hip joint may already have undergone irreversible collapse. Awareness, timely MRI evaluation, and early intervention can help reduce disability,” he said.

Dr. Gaurav Govil said total hip replacement has become one of the most successful procedures in modern orthopaedics due to improvements in surgical planning, implants, and rehabilitation methods.

“With better implants, advanced surgical planning, and faster rehabilitation techniques, patients are able to return to normal life much earlier than before. However, the focus must remain on early diagnosis and evidence-based treatment to prevent avoidable disability,” he said.