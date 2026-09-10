SC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bar minors from maintaining social media accounts independently

The PIL contends that children below 18 are presently permitted to independently create and maintain accounts on social media platforms despite their statutory incapacity to enter into contracts under Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. It contends that an agreement entered into by a minor is "void ab initio" and argues that the absence of an effective and uniform mechanism giving practical effect to this legal incapacity in the digital environment exposes children to several foreseeable risks.