How Did Netizens React to Kunal Shah's Post?

One person replied to his post on X, writing, “you realised the wordplay a little too late. Lol.” Many also commented on the changed WhatsApp logo on its X profile picture. Another person wrote, “WhatsUp global CEO of @WhatsApp?” Another user wrote, “Please prove your worth to Meta, instead of posting such tweets. Also, I would suggest to open more branches of WhatsApp University across the world.”

Many others expressed their frustration over repeated promotional messages on WhatsApp. They said that despite blocking these numbers every day, the messages continued. One person wrote, “Everyday I have to block 10-12 business account .. this is no longer a personal chat app it’s become nightmare.” Another user wrote, “Thnk u for destroying whatsapp? My garbage app.”

One more user called for changes to WhatsApp's AI moderation system, writing, “Ai moderation needs a total halt and all suspended and disabled accounts done by Ai moderation need to be restored back that's what has to be up with @WhatsApp @instagram @facebook. @kunalb11 hope you do the needful”