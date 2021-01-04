Monday, January 4, 2021
Shilpa Shetty Shares Few Yoga Moves To Get Back To Routine

Meditation helps you focus on the things that need attention, centers, and gives you the ammunition to tackle the stress

Shilpa
Shilpa Shetty Kundra performing yoga moves. Flickr

The Christmas and New Year vacation period is over, and actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday suggested a few yoga moves that can help one get back to the daily grind after the festive season. Shilpa, also a yoga expert, suggested a deep breathing meditation that can help people fight stress and maintain a balance between calm and chaos.

The actress spent Christmas vacation in Goa with husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty, and her children Viaan and Samisha. “Changing gears and shifting back to a daily routine after the holiday season is never going to be easy. But, maintaining a healthy balance between calm & chaos is inexplicably crucial. This is an exercise I do religiously when I want to center myself,” Shilpa tweeted.

“Inhale and take a deep breath in, filled with positive thoughts, and exhale all the negative thoughts/emotions into the universe as love and light. This meditation helps you focus on the things that need attention, centers, and gives you the ammunition to tackle the stress in your daily grind,” she added.

“Do this for a few minutes but unhindered, connect with the universe; and align your mind, body, and soul to prepare yourself for the day ahead. Start with just five minutes of deep breathing today. Tag a friend who needs to keep calm today,” Shilpa further suggested. In 2021, the 45-year-old actress is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. (IANS)

