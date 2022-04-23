Social media platforms have impacted the rise of fashion consciousness, but is it sustainable?

Social media has played a crucial role in bringing the world of fashion to your mobile screens. While fashion designers and brands are the creative heads behind the styling and creation of trends and styles, social media as a platform became the one-stop-shop for all things fashion.

Nilesh Parashar and Jagruti Bondre of Nautanky, a luxury contemporary clothing brand, share their views on how social media platforms have impacted the rise of fashion consciousness and why social media fashion is not sustainable.

Excerpts from the interview:

Has social media impacted the rise of fashion consciousness?

Nilesh and Jagruti: Yes, it has. On social media everyone is being watched, which kind of creates pressure on an individual or a brand. This has resulted in fashion brands and designers constantly trying to upgrade as per seasonal changes, to attract more and more clients.

Why do consumers engage with fashion brands via social media?

Nilesh and Jagruti: I feel it's because it's an easier and quicker way to shop. Social media gives them access to all their favorite brands, and great deals and also helps them compare and invest their money in the right product.

Can social media impact the consumer's style?

Nilesh and Jagruti: In some way or the other, it does affect the consumer's style, since there is so much content flowing through at all times. It is bound to influence one's style. Especially, when it comes to trends, social media becomes a perfect reference board for consumers.

What are the pros and cons of following fashion trends on social media?

Nilesh and Jagruti: Pros: You're up to date with everything that's going on and you get to know incredible things that others are doing or creating.

Cons: It can sometimes cause you to lose your sense of personal style and you can end up mimicking or blindly following trends.

Is social media fashion sustainable?

Nilesh and Jagruti: I don't think so, because everything is available and accessible at all times. People tend to shop and spend more which can result in more wastage. With so much competition and brands creating the need to shop, social media can be a hindrance to living a sustainable life. (AA/IANS)