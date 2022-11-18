Mass resignations hit Twitter, Elon Musk temporarily closes offices

In yet another mayhem at Twitter, hundreds of employees have resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Elon Musk to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk's new work criteria.

Twitter had around 3,000 employees left after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

"And just like that, after 12 years, I have left Twitter. I have nothing but love for all my fellow tweeps, past and present. A thousand faces and a thousand scenes are flashing through my mind right now - I love you Twitter and I'll forever bleed blue," posted Satanjeev Banerjee from San Francisco.

Several employees also bid farewell to Twitter in the company's internal messaging platform Slack.