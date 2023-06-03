NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Participants can also create and download a customisable souvenir -- an illustration of your name on a message in a bottle against a rendering of Europa and Jupiter -- to commemorate the experience. Participants are encouraged to share their enthusiasm on social media using the hashtag #SendYourName.



"'Message in a Bottle' is the perfect convergence of science, art, and technology, and we are excited to share with the world the opportunity to be a part of Europa Clipper's journey," said Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, in a statement.



"I just love the thought that our names will be travelling across our solar system aboard the radiation-tolerant spacecraft that seeks to unlock the secrets of Jupiter's frozen moon," he added.