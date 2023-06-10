NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access for months

NASA has launched a spacecraft as part of a mission in an effort to avert a potential "internet apocalypse" that could leave people without access to the internet for months.



According to Mirror, the US space agency's Parker Solar Probe (PSP) has achieved a significant milestone by navigating through the solar wind.



Scientists have warned about the potential impact of an upcoming solar storm, commonly referred to as an "internet apocalypse", which could strike within the next decade.



The spacecraft, which was launched in 2018, took a remarkable journey that brought it close to the sun's surface, where the solar wind is generated.



Solar wind consists of a continuous stream of charged particles emanating from the sun's outermost atmosphere, known as the corona, according to the report.



Despite the harsh conditions of intense heat and radiation, the Parker Solar Probe persevered in gathering vital information about the sun's workings.