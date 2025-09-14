Signs of Life Found in Mars Rocks

NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered minerals in a Martian rock that are often linked to microbial activity on Earth. The findings raise the possibility that life may have existed on Mars. Scientists identified vivianite (“poppy seeds”) and greigite (“leopard spots”) in the rock. While NASA officials caution the results are not conclusive, some scientists say this is the most compelling evidence yet of life on Mars.

