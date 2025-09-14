Signs of Life Found in Mars Rocks

NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered minerals in a Martian rock that are often linked to microbial activity on Earth. The findings raise the possibility that life may have existed on Mars. Scientists identified vivianite (“poppy seeds”) and greigite (“leopard spots”) in the rock. While NASA officials caution the results are not conclusive, some scientists say this is the most compelling evidence yet of life on Mars.
Bethany Cobb Kung, Ph.D., an astronomer and associate professor of honors and physics at the George Washington University, is available for comment. She earned her Ph.D. from Yale University in 2008 for her research on gamma-ray bursts, massive stellar explosions, and regularly speaks on public engagement with astronomy.
“I'm an optimist in terms of the possibility that life once existed on Mars, given what we know about Mars' history and the fortitude of life here on Earth. While this result isn't proof that Mars once supported life, it is an interesting astrobiological result” said Professor Kung.
“The caution is that this isn't the first time astronomers have gotten excited about possible hints of life associated with Mars, but such results have never panned out in the end. Of course, that's a normal part of the scientific process and I look forward to the scientific discussion about this work and future related discoveries.”
(NewsWise/NS)
