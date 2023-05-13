Give your mom gift of tech this Mother's Day with Apple products

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you're still struggling to find the perfect gift for your mom, then Apple has got you covered.



With the help of technology, you can make this day even more special by gifting your mother the perfect present from Apple.



Here are a few options that you might want to consider.



Apple Watch Series 8: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to Apple's line of smartwatches. It has a new design, improved health monitoring features, and faster performance. With features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, Crash Detection, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, the Apple Watch can help your mother stay healthy, safe and active.



The Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at Rs 45,900.



iPhone 14 Series: The iPhone 14 Series is the latest lineup of smartphones from Apple. Powered by A15 Bionic, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offers an advanced dual-camera system, new computational photography features and Action mode to smooth out shaky handheld videos. It is power-packed, super fast, durable, and beautiful in its sunny new colour -- Yellow.



The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are priced at Rs 79,900 and 89,900, respectively.