FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS' Jung Kook lights up the opening ceremony, Morgan Freeman makes people 'emotional'

The stadium was also packed as the glitz and glamour of the ceremony caught all the limelight. Some of the superstars of the world performed.

Among the famous faces in the crowd was former England captain David Beckham, who has been working as an ambassador for Qatar 2022.

One of the most colorful elements of the show was an appearance by all former World Cup mascots, including South Africa's Zakumi and Footix from France in 1998.

After the performances, His Highness The Amit, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani gave a speech.

"Welcome and good luck to all," he said in English. His speech was followed by loud cheers from the crowd. (KB/IANS)