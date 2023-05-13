Hriday Hazarika, Nancy win first senior World Cup medals with silvers in Baku

Former junior world champion Hriday Hazarika and Haryana's Nancy won their first individual senior World Cup medals, shooting down silver in the men's and women's 10m air rifle competitions, here on Friday.

�

The Assam boy shot a brilliant final, where his lowest score of 10.1 came in the very first of the 24-shot final. Nancy was even better, recording a lowest of 10.2 in her final.



However, both went down to more accurate shooters on the day. Hriday lost to Hungary's Zalan Pekler who shot 252.4 to the Indian's 251.9, while Nancy, after going into the final two shots with a 0.1 lead over China's Han Jiayu, could not hold on to the cushion to finish with 253.3 to her opponents' 254.0.



Both the men's and women's finals were of very high quality, with China's Sheng Lihao recording a score of 9.9 in his 21st shot, the only score in the nines by the six medallists across the two finals.



The latest results left China and India locked in a battle for supremacy with two more days to go. China led the medal tally with two gold, one silver and two bronze while India have one gold, two silver and one bronze



Men's 10m Air Rifle



Hriday was the first to accept after the match that Hungarian Zalan Pekler was just too good "on the day".



The Hungarian who is in the form of his life, having won the gold in the 10m air rifle in the previous World Cup stage in Lima last month, sizzled from the qualification itself, going over the world record mark to shoot 636.2 for a second-place finish.



China's bronze medallist and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sheng Lihao, who topped qualification with a sizzling 637.9, in-fact broke his own existing world record set in Bhopal in March, to establish a new one. Hriday qualified seventh with 630.3.



On being asked whether he expected this performance at the start of the day, Hriday said, "Not really. I did not have any expectations as such. Just wanted to do my best and shoot according to the plan. I am happy that I was able to execute well today."