Khelo India games to begin in Lucknow today

"It is a red-letter day for sports in UP and we are all eagerly looking forward to the event, which has been meticulously planned under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath," said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare, Government of UP.



"It will be a world-class ceremony showcasing the rich cultural traditions of the state blending with its current rapid progress towards growth and modernity. We are confident that the entire state will join us in some way to ensure the success of the event, which will herald a revolution for sports and sportspersons in the region," he added.



The competitions will conclude on June 3 with the closing ceremony planned in Varanasi. Four cities of UP - Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Noida - will play host to various sports events with Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range hosting the shooting competition.



The rowing competition, to be held at Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur, will also ensure the debut of water sports in this edition of the KIUG. A total 1,900 medals will be at stake (600 gold, 600 silver and 700 bronze).