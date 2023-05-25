Rahul Gandhi's talk show at Stanford University on May 31

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to leave for the US on May 28 will hold a talk programme at the Stanford Graduate School of Business on May 31, party sources said.



The source, while sharing the details of the programme, said that the Congress leader will participate in a programme titled 'The New Global Equilibrium: Talk by Rahul Gandhi' on May 31 at 5 p.m.



The programme is organised at the CEMEX Auditorium in Stanford Graduate School of Business.



He will also attend the 'Mohabbat ki dukan' programme in California on May 30.



During his five month 3,900 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi had been saying "Nafarat ke bazar me, Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hu" to connect with the masses.