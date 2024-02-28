The top games to play in 2024

By Will Jamieson

2024 is set to be another exciting year in the gaming world, with many hit titles set to be released this year, from Princess of Persia: The Lost Crown, to Star Wars Outlaws, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and many more.

As technology keeps getting better and better, we’re seeing a rise in the number of games that utilize live streaming technology, VR headsets, next generation sound and graphics and many other features that are truly taking console, PC and smartphone gaming into the future.

Not sure where to begin with the amount of exciting games coming out this year? We get that the latest releases can be expensive and you need to choose wisely which titles are worth investing in. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the best titles available currently that are worth the investment.

Rainbow Riches

Kicking it off in first place is one of the most classic slot games going. Slot games are so popular as they offer a fast and exciting outlet for players to blow off steam, while also having the opportunity to play for real cash prizes. If you’re just dipping your toe into the waters of the slot gaming world, Virgin Games is one of the most reputable online casino sites and offers a variety of slot games, as well as a wealth of slot tips over on their blog.

The game itself offers 5 reels and 20 paylines. It is best known for its classic Irish theme, plethora of bonus games, a large jackpot and impressive RTP. What’s more, the game offers a high quality mobile gaming experience that enables players to get the best experience while on the go.

Pac-Man

Today’s kids still sit in school doodling pac man on their notebooks, and with good reason. The game of Pac-Man was legendary in its heyday and was originally released in 1980 by Japanese manufacturer, Namco Limited.

What made this game stand apart from other classic video games is that it had such a simple concept, yet it was so captivating. The Pac-Man character was inspired by pizza with a slice missing and was made to appear simple and colourful so that the game would appeal to a variety of players, not just men. The game involves navigating a series of Mazes as the Pac -Man character, trying to avoid the ghosts that would gobble you up if you took too long. It was that simple.

Fast forward to 2024, Pac Man is available as an in-game app in the Google App store and has come back bigger and better than ever before. While it may not be as simple and retro as the original, this game offers mazes, power-up’s, PAC DOTS, CHOMPING GHOSTS, and so much more.

Poker Night 2

Poker Night 2 is an exciting online version of the classic game of poker. Poker Night 2 is great for groups of friends or for poker parties looking for a real-life experience in an online environment where you don’t even need to leave the house.

There are nine characters to choose from and up to eight people can play the game, making it ideal for large groups of friends. There are also three different locations to choose from to keep the game fresh and interesting, including Sunny’s Bar in Reno, Nevada; Caligula’s Casino in Las Vegas; and The Highway Reception Hall in Stillwater (a fictional town).

One of the best features is that the game allows you to choose which version of poker you would like to play, from Texas Hold Em, to Omaha High-Low Split, and Seven Card Stud. It’s easy enough for poker beginners to get the hang of, yet the game also offers enough of a challenge for seasoned pros too.

Pacific Drive

Incorporating the supernatural and the wide open space of the Pacific North-West, Pacific Drive has players driving through the vast expanse in a constantly breaking down car, all in the midst of mysterious supernatural occurrences.

This is a survival game between car and player that will have you struggling to stop playing once you get hooked. Whether it’s mysterious lighting bolts or strange happenings at the car garage, will you make it through the night?

Available for PlayStation 5 and PC, this game will be available from February 29th.

Overall, there are a variety of exciting new and existing games on the market this year that suit every player, whether you prefer to play on your smartphone while on the go, or by getting in the zone in your gaming room at home.