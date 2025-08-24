Shreyas Iyer not making to India's Asia Cup squad is just shocking: Sanjay Manjrekar



“It's something that I've seen over the years, not recently, this tendency of selectors to pick a player on performances of one format, where that person is accepted and picking him for another format. When I see a player getting rewarded for his Test match performances by a player in the T20 side, I just find that devoid of cricketing logic. It just doesn't make any sense,” Manjrekar said in a video posted on Instagram.

(IANS/NS)

