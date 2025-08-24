Shreyas Iyer not making to India's Asia Cup squad is just shocking: Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar slammed the choice of selectors for leaving out Shreyas Iyer from India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, saying that his exclusion from the T20 multi-nation tournament is 'just shocking'.
Manjrekar was quite anguished with Iyer's snub for the continental tournament for which the squad was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, in the presence of T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, at the BCCI headquarters on Tuesday.
“It's something that I've seen over the years, not recently, this tendency of selectors to pick a player on performances of one format, where that person is accepted and picking him for another format. When I see a player getting rewarded for his Test match performances by a player in the T20 side, I just find that devoid of cricketing logic. It just doesn't make any sense,” Manjrekar said in a video posted on Instagram.
(IANS/NS)
