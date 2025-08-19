Trump Arranges Zelenskyy Putin Meeting After White House Talks

He said that territorial issues related to a potential peace agreement will be worked out between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy's one-on-one talks with Trump took place before German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO chief Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb joined the meeting.

Rutte said it was a "breakthrough" that the United States would get involved in providing the security guarantees. Though the level of US involvement has yet to be determined, the meeting did not discuss the possibility of a deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News, he also said US and European leaders discussed “Article 5 kind of security guarantees for Ukraine,” adding that it is important that the guarantees prevent Putin from ever trying again to invade parts of Ukraine. Article 5 of the NATO treaty is the alliance's mutual defense clause.

The European leaders came to Washington to show a united front on Ukraine, and many praised Trump, who recently threatened sanctions and other measures to quickly end the war.

“The idea that the leaders of a lot of European countries just dropped everything and flew over to have this meeting suggests how very nervous they are that something's going to happen,” David Silbey, a professor of military history at Cornell University, told RFE/RL.

"If I were Zelenskyy, at least I didn't get berated in the Oval Office this point, but I wouldn't necessarily be feeling terribly optimistic,” Sibley said.

Stubb warned that Putin "is rarely to be trusted" and it remains to be seen whether he will meet with Zelenskyy.

"I'm most skeptical over Putin's commitment to this process," Stubb said.

Nearly all the leaders indicated after the talks that there is still a long way to go, though the meetings seemed to energize efforts to end the war after the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on August 15 failed to reach even a cease-fire.

“This was a very clear show of unity between Ukrainians and the Europeans. And they -- all together -- were sort of trying to pivot Trump back from his pivot to Russia that happened in Alaska,” Oxana Shevel, a professor of political science Tufts University and a Ukraine expert, told RFE/RL.

Western media reported after the summit that Putin floated a peace deal that would involve Ukraine withdrawing from a large area of territory in the Donbas region.

This raised alarm bells in Kyiv and European capitals, which fear a withdrawal from heavily fortified areas would leave Ukraine dangerously exposed to further Russian attacks.