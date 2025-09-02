Poker, Jokers and Broken Homes: The Digital Drug Finally Banned

Nothing is more heartening than the fact that the Government of India has now fully banned all real-money online games, including fantasy sports, card games, online lotteries, and betting platforms through the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Sadly, it took so long for the government to wake up to the adverse consequences of gambling. It seems the government acted only after sensing that even the children of some political leaders had slipped into this digital gambling trap. Anyway, countless parents and spouses of gaming addicts must have heaved a sigh of relief at last!

Well, over the past couple of years, I was literally shocked by how the government permitted the ceaseless bombardment of advertisements for such dangerous games on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and others. At times, I even felt the temptation to place a bet. After all, who does not want to make quick money? But at the end of the day, the players always lose everything they have, while the companies sit back and mint cash --- all at the cost of social devastation. If I am not mistaken, lakhs of households have been ruined by these online games in the last few years. The addiction to such platforms is nothing short of a digital drug.