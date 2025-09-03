KSLTA ITF Juniors: Srishti Kiran, top seed Snigdha Kanta grab win on day two

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Top seed Snigdha Kanta, seventh seed Angel Patel, and eighth seed Deepshika Vinayagamurthy progressed, alongside Srishti Kiran, who impressed with a straight-sets victory on Day 2 of the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors across the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium and Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Among the winners in the Boys’ Singles, third seed Dev Vipul Patel, fourth seed Vishal Vasudev M, and sixth seed Adhiraj Thakur moved through, while Rohith Hari Balaji Gobinath and USA’s Niyanth Badrinarayanan produced notable wins to join them in the next round.

Rohith Gobinath staged a stirring comeback to upset seventh seed Prakaash Sarran 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Prakash looked comfortable early on to take the first set with ease. Rohit, responded strongly in the second set, lifting his intensity and finding his rhythm to draw level. By the decider, the momentum had shifted, and he dominated the rallies to bag the win after nearly two hours.