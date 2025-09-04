US Open: Yuki Bhambri reaches first-ever Grand Slam semi-final

New York, Sep 4: India’s Yuki Bhambri reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal after he and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus secured a spot in the U.S. Open men’s doubles last four.

The Indo-Kiwi pair pulled off a notable upset against the 11th-seeded duo of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, clinching a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 victory in their quarterfinal showdown on Court 17 on Wednesday.

For 33-year-old Bhambri, this marks a significant milestone in his career. Once the junior world No. 1 and winner of the 2009 Australian Open boys’ title, he has now achieved his best-ever result at a senior Grand Slam. His journey, marked by persistent injuries and a transition from singles to doubles, has finally brought him to a major semifinal - a breakthrough moment.

The duo's success adds another chapter to India’s storied history in men’s doubles, following in the footsteps of legends like Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

In their quarterfinal clash, Bhambri and Venus struck early. A sharp return winner from Bhambri on Mektic’s serve gave them a 3-1 lead. Although Venus faced pressure in the next game, he held firm to consolidate the break. The first set was wrapped up with a confident volley winner from Bhambri off Ram’s return.