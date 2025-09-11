World Boxing C'ships: Pooja Rani, Jaismine Lamboria assure two more medals for India

Liverpool, Sep 11: Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani and World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria registered contrasting wins to assure two more medals for India in the World Boxing Championships.

Pooja got the better of Poland’s Emilia Koterska 3:2 in the women's 80kg quarterfinals, while Jaismine dominated under-22 Asian champion Mamajonova Khumorabonu of Uzbekistan 5:0 to reach the women’s 57kg semifinal.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing – a recently formed international governing body for boxing – and is hoping for a good showing in both men and women events.

World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist Nupur was the first Indian to be assured of a medal when she reached the women’s 80+ kg quarterfinals on Wednesday.