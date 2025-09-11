Zupee to lay off 170 employees after ban on real-money gaming

New Delhi, Sep 11: Online gaming company Zupee announced on Thursday that it will lay off 170 employees, about 30 per cent of its workforce, after the government passed a Bill banning online games involving money in August.

Zupee joins other real-money games (RMG) companies like Games24x7, Baazi Games and Mobile Premier League that have sacked employees after the ban.

“This has been a tough call for us but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework. Our colleagues who are leaving us have been an integral part of Zupee’s journey and we will always remain thankful for their contribution,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and chief executive officer of Zupee.

Gurugram-based gaming platform said that besides payment in lieu of the notice period, it is offering “additional financial support linked to years of service” to the 170 employees.