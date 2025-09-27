Indian Jr Women’s Hockey Team Goes Down 0-5 Against Australia U21

Canberra, Sep 27: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team endured a tough outing as it went down 0-5 to the Australia U21 side in its second match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Saturday.

Makayla Jones (10’, 11’, 52’), Sami Love (38’), Migaliya Howell (50’) were the goal scorers for the hosts.

India, who had suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their opening match yesterday, were eager to bounce back, but Australia showed their attacking intent right from the start. The hosts struck twice in quick succession through Makayla Jones, who scored field goals in the 10th and 11th minutes, putting India on the back foot early in the contest.

The Indian defence regrouped in the second quarter and tightened their lines to deny Australia further opportunities before half-time. Goalkeeper and defenders combined well to withstand sustained pressure, while India also tried to push forward with a few attacking forays, though they were unable to convert their chances in the circle.