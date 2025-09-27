Netanyahu UN Speech 2025: Gaza War, Palestinian Statehood, and Global Divide

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly on 26th September 2025, drawing global attention and sparking heated debate. His speech, marked by defiance and sharp criticism of the international community’s stance on Palestinian statehood, came at a moment when tensions in Gaza are at their peak. The address evoked strong reactions both inside and outside the Assembly, highlighting the deep emotions and divisions surrounding the conflict.

Netanyahu began his speech by addressing the deeply sensitive issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. He highlighted Israel’s firm commitment to securing their release and urged the international community to recognize their plight. Israel reaffirmed its resolve to “finish the job” in Gaza, he declared, “We will not stop until Hamas is dismantled, and our people are safe.