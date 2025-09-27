Netanyahu UN Speech 2025: Gaza War, Palestinian Statehood, and Global Divide

Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza, rejecting genocide claims and opposing Palestinian statehood.
He wore a QR code lapel pin linking to videos of Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
The speech sparked walkouts and protests, highlighting the global divide over the conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly on 26th September 2025, drawing global attention and sparking heated debate. His speech, marked by defiance and sharp criticism of the international community’s stance on Palestinian statehood, came at a moment when tensions in Gaza are at their peak. The address evoked strong reactions both inside and outside the Assembly, highlighting the deep emotions and divisions surrounding the conflict.
Netanyahu began his speech by addressing the deeply sensitive issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. He highlighted Israel’s firm commitment to securing their release and urged the international community to recognize their plight. Israel reaffirmed its resolve to “finish the job” in Gaza, he declared, “We will not stop until Hamas is dismantled, and our people are safe.
Netanyahu even wore a lapel pin featuring a QR code to the Assembly. The QR code contained the videos of Hamas’ attacks on Israel on 7th October 2023 which could be viewed by the delegates by scanning the QR code. This move was an effort towards communicating the gravity of the attacks and mobilizing support from around the world through a visual plea.
The Israeli Prime Minister also dismissed the accusations of genocide in Gaza as “ridiculous” and “blatant falsehood”. He outlined the steps taken by Israel to ensure minimum civilian casualties which included dropping leaflets alerting residents of the upcoming strikes. Furthermore, he openly criticized the countries that recognized Palestine as a state remarking the move as a “mark of shame”. He went on to draw a controversial comparison, calling the creation of a Palestinian state near Jerusalem is like granting al-Qaeda a state near New York after 9/11.
The speech faced immediate criticism as over 100 diplomats from more than 50 countries walked out of the Assembly showing their opposition. The U.S. delegation, however, remained seated, signaling its support. There were even pro-Palestinian protestors chanting slogans and criticizing Israel’s “military aggression” in Gaza outside at a safe distance from the UN General Assembly. The protestors were calling out the civilian casualties and the broader conflict reflecting global concerns.
Although several western countries have recognized Palestine as a state, there are still some western nations like the United States that still favour Israel. The walkout and outside protests point towards the growing frustration and urgency of the citizens and governments in the ongoing situation. [Rh/SY]