Women’s WC: After Refreshing Break, India eyes win over formidable England (Preview)

Indore, Oct 18: In the thick of the festive spirit, all cities in India make for an illuminating look through decorative lights, diyas lit up in various shapes and joy being all around.

Amidst this festive atmosphere and heat being at its best, a refreshed India will be back in action to restart its quest of entering the semi-finals when it faces a formidable England in a must-win clash at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

By the time the match will be on, one can expect for the 30,000-seater stadium located bang in the centre of the city to be packed to the rafters. The buzz around the India-England clash has already spilled into the city, with locals starting to make their match-day predictions with the casual ease of seasoned pundits.

But inside the Indian dressing room, despite having a relaxing week-long break, the mood is bound to be serious. India’s campaign, buoyed by early wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, is now at a precarious point after defeats to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam.

The SENA phase of the competition - South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia -was always going to be the litmus test for the hosts’, and with two losses, the focus for India will now be in getting the better of England, who are unbeaten and arrive with momentum, especially after rain in Colombo helped them escape a huge scare against Pakistan.

For India, improving the dot ball percentage, not perishing to left-arm spinners and tweaking the five-bowling combination are major concerns. India’s middle order has been the backbone of its campaign so far, and repeatedly bailing the team out of early collapses.

Against Australia, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal made big runs in a 155-run opening stand. But a lower-order collapse meant they finished at 330, which Australia chased down in a nail-biting chase. Against a side like England, who are relentless with the ball and punish passivity from the opposition batters’, India cannot afford any slip-ups.

They will need their top five batters to fire again and take charge of keeping dot ball percentage low, something which has been a teething concern through the tournament. They also need to take down the challenge from left-arm spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith, who are amongst top ten leading wicket-takers in the competition.

India may also be needed to rethink its team combination, especially after defeats to Australia and South Africa showed the fragility of playing with five bowlers in a 50-over game. Though skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stepped as the sixth bowler against South Africa, additional bowling reinforcements could be crucial against England, who are heavily dependent on captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight.

The sixth bowler will be needed by India, not just for control, but also for creating breakthroughs when the pressure mounts. With England having a vulnerability against inswingers, Renuka Singh Thakur will be a valuable inclusion, but in whose place she comes, makes for an interesting watch.