Olympic Bronze, Then a Shocking Confession: Norway’s Sturla Holm Lægreid Admits Infidelity in Live Milan-Cortina 2026 Interview

The interview saw Lægreid becoming visibly emotional; as he continued with the interview, he broke down in tears as he said that he wanted to acknowledge his actions publicly rather than conceal them. He said, “I try to be a good role model, but I did something stupid.” He further said that one has to step forward to admit when they hurt their loved ones.

He continued, “My only path forward was to put everything on the table and hope she can still love me.” The Olympian, however, declined to name his former partner, saying that she already “had enough to deal with.” He further clarified that he did not mean to divert attention from the sport and the gold medallist to himself as he added, “I hope this is just a day-or-two thing. You are an Olympic gold medallist forever.” He accepted that he was not sure if it was the right choice, stating, “But it was the choice I made.”

He had earlier earned a gold medal in the relay at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, making this his second Olympic podium. However, he is not a new face, as he holds multiple world championship medals in biathlon competition.

(SY)