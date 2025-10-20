The return of Kokpar as Kazakhstan’s modern national sport

As the sun sets over a hippodrome on the outskirts of Almaty, 10 men on Karabair horses line up. At the referee’s call, they charge across the field toward a stuffed leather sack, roughly the size of a goat. Horses collide, while riders push and whip to gain position. The nomadic game of kokpar has begun.

Once popular across Central Asia, Kazakhstan’s kokpar is essentially similar to Afghanistan’s buzkashi or Kyrgyzstan’s kok-boru. This version, however, has been altered to fit modern standards: a smaller field, softer goals, and a dummy goat.

For Daniyar Daukey, who runs a local kokpar club, these changes are about gaining popularity, but all over the region similar measures are being taken to bring the game’s nomadic heritage in line with modern standards of ethics and safety.

A dangerous tradition

After a brief skirmish, a rider charges the goal with the 25-kilo dummy hanging from his side. He leaps off his horse into the donut-shaped goal, called “tai kazan” a risky but common move.

“The dynamic of the game has changed since Soviet times, it is more aggressive now,” said Ulan Bigozhin, an anthropologist at Nazarbayev University. He pointed to the fact that the game is played with bigger horses today, adding that kokpar is still a physical sport that requires a lot of strength.

That danger is evident in Kyrgyzstan, where a player died earlier this year after a horse crashed into him — the third such fatality in seven years. While deaths are rare, concussions, trampling, and high-speed collisions are commonplace.

Despite the frequent injuries, Bigozhin explained that especially the Kyrgyz have been hesitant to introduce safety rules.

“It was by keeping these dangerous aspects of the game, such as a tai kazan made of concrete, that the game gained popularity now,” he told Vlast.

Daukey also admits to the tai kazan’s dangers and replaced it with a softer version.