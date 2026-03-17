15-year-old Inaara Mehta secures top global rankings at FEI World Dressage Challenge 2025

Established in 1942, The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs in Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, India, offering riding throughout the year to members as well as non-members. The club provides professional training in all disciplines of equestrian sport like Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage as well as houses about 150 horses. It has been the driving force for the growth of equestrian sport for over 84 years.