‘A moment I will cherish for the rest of my life,’ says Pratika Rawal on being felicitated by DDCA

“First of all I am very thankful to DDCA. This is very motivating for us as cricketers because when we know our association supports us and stands behind our goals it pushes us to do even better. It encourages me to keep improving, play better cricket and make my state and country proud. At the end of the day, every cricketer wants to grow and improve, and here we get access to quality facilities, the opportunity to train and play on some of the best grounds, and an environment where we can make full use of those resources. We practise hard and try to become better players,” Mohan said.