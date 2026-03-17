Football: Hansi Flick terms Barcelona as his last club

Madrid, March 17 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday that he does not expect to work again after leaving the club, while also insisting it is not the right time to discuss a new contract. Flick, 61, is under contract with Barcelona until June 2027, but after winning reelection as club president Sunday, Joan Laporta said he hoped the German would extend his stay by at least another year.