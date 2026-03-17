Golf: Ridhima, Tvesa, and Jasmine ready for battle in 6th leg of WPG Tour

The event at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, Noida, will also see seven amateurs in the field. The presence of amateurs has become significant as they have regularly been in contention in recent years. In fact, the fifth leg was won by an amateur, Lavanya Gupta, who is not playing this week. However, the field includes amateur Mahreen Bhatia, who is the defending champion and won the last leg of the 2025 season at the same venue.