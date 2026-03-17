I’m confident Shreyas can replicate the same performance this season: Irfan

“I'm not sure that Shreyas Iyer would be thinking of using the IPL as a stage to prove himself for a comeback into the T20I side. Shreyas Iyer is a proven cricketer. He's done really well in T20 cricket for Punjab Kings, yes, a different franchise, and he's done really well for Team India as well. He's a very important player in one-day cricket as far as the Indian team is concerned. I think there is a place for him in the T20 setup for Team India and he's aware of that,” Pathan told JioStar.